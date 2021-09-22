Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $37.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,168,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,002,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

