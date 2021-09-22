Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,628.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,628 ($21.27) and last traded at GBX 1,549.15 ($20.24), with a volume of 50236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,478 ($19.31).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,403.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,215.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.49.

About Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

