Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) vs. Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) and Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Aclaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics N/A 91.02% 78.18% Aclaris Therapeutics -1,067.07% -67.06% -48.08%

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Aclaris Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics $12.62 million 18.09 -$81.04 million ($1.39) -2.42 Aclaris Therapeutics $6.48 million 162.39 -$51.01 million ($1.20) -14.33

Aclaris Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ovid Therapeutics. Aclaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovid Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ovid Therapeutics and Aclaris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics 0 6 2 0 2.25 Aclaris Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.81%. Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.42%. Given Aclaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aclaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Ovid Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology. The Contract Research segment provides laboratory services under contract research arrangements to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The company was founded by Neal S. Walker, Frank Ruffo, Kamil Ali-Jackson, Christopher V. Powala, and Stuart D. Shanler in July 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

