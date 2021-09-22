Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.50. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

