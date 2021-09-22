Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 372.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,898 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Outset Medical were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, VP Nabeel Ahmed bought 1,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $37,130.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,960,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,059. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -9.77.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

