Otter Creek Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises 2.3% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Qorvo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 27.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.00. 6,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,851. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.08 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.05.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

