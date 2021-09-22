Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the period. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida accounts for about 1.7% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 200.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,509,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.83. 808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,005. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

