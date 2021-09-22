Osiris Acquisition (NYSE:OSI) Trading Up 0.6%

Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 35,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65.

Osiris Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OSI)

Osiris Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Osiris Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

