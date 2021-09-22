Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Update

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the August 15th total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,345.5 days.

Separately, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orpea in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORPEF opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.00. Orpea has a one year low of $107.04 and a one year high of $141.77.

Orpea SA engages in the operation of geriatric healthcare facilities. Its services include nursing home, psychiatric care clinics, home care, post-acute and rehabilitation clinics. The company was founded by Jean-Claude Marian in 1989 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

