Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in August

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OROXF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Orosur Mining has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.50.
About Orosur Mining
