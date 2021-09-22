Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in August

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OROXF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Orosur Mining has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

About Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining Inc engages in the production, development and exploration of gold in South America. Its project include the Anza project in Columbia. It also operates the San Gregorio Gold Mine in Uruguay. The company was founded on April 30, 1989 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

