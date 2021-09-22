Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Stock Price Up 10%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.8237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies, as well as recycled paper.

