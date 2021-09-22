Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Noble Financial in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORN. B. Riley lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Orion Group alerts:

NYSE:ORN opened at $5.01 on Monday. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $145.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.