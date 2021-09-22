Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,879 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Orion Energy Systems worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.39. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. Analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OESX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

