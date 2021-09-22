ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

ORIC stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628. 24.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 359,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after buying an additional 198,986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after buying an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after buying an additional 619,999 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

