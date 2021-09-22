Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. 782,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Orange has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Orange by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orange by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

