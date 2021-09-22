OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 4,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $672,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $246,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $4.02 on Wednesday, reaching $77.17. 6,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,828. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $73.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.25 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 882.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth about $6,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

