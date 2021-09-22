OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 4,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 8th, Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $672,500.00.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $246,000.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.
NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $4.02 on Wednesday, reaching $77.17. 6,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,828. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $73.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.25 and a beta of 0.66.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 882.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth about $6,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
