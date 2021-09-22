Oppenheimer Weighs in on Rezolute, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rezolute in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the company will earn ($1.70) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.66) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RZLT. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rezolute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of RZLT stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.34, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $70.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.69. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Rezolute during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rezolute by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Rezolute news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. purchased 34,482,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

