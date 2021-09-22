OneLedger (OLT) Achieves Market Cap of $10.11 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, OneLedger has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $675,565.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00054707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00127080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012610 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00045178 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

