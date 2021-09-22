ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Stake Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 29.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,808,000 after purchasing an additional 229,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 684,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,656,000 after acquiring an additional 92,568 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $30,641,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $22,740,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

NYSE:OGS opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.