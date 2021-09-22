Omni (OMNI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.71 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00006977 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $1.71 million and $68.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.92 or 0.00367738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,268 coins and its circulating supply is 562,952 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.