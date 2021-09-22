Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $62,479 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

