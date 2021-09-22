Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Olympus stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Olympus has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Olympus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

