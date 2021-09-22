Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.19

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.19 and last traded at $65.84, with a volume of 26777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.98.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

