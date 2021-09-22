Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $523,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 90,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,353,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.48. 375,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,723,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.20 and its 200 day moving average is $156.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

