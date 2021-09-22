Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

CLX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.62. 25,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,598. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.54.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

