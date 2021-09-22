Oldfather Financial Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.63. 2,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,074. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.46.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.