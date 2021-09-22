Oldfather Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,885. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $106.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.81.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.