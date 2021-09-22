Observer Price Hits $0.0069 on Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Observer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $15.87 million and approximately $995,307.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Observer has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00052661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00126321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00044360 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

