O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $632,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,250 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHYF stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. Research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

