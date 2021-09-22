O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Decibel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $5,613,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $20,203,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $879,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $208.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Reid purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,486.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Decibel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

