O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 38.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,399 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 3,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 634,980 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after buying an additional 304,930 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,642,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 123,171 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ichor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 2.26. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.