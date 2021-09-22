O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,705 Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 384.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WVVI stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 million, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23.

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $26,175.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 3,308 shares of company stock valued at $42,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate

