O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 861 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Penn Virginia by 947.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter valued at $2,538,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 662.3% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 96,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 83,616 shares in the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.54. Penn Virginia Co. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

