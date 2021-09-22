O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Fortis by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 689,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,528,000 after purchasing an additional 224,162 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2,816.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.80%.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

