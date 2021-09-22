O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $101.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

