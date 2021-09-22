O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $251,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $3,417,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $165,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

APLE opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.57.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.