O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,818 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

