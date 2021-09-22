NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Cut by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in NVR by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,966.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,823.31 and a one year high of $5,332.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5,098.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,926.06.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $42.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,303.00.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

