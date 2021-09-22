Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,307,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,267,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.