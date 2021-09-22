Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 9.5%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares fell 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.47 and last traded at $32.58. 5,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 441,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 2.47.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $652,878 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,155,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,687,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,475,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

