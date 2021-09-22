Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading Down 29.4% This Week

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $14.02 million and $210,747.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00126885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012330 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00043911 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

