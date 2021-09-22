Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.89

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.89 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 3965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.