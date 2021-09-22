Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.16

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.16 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 274927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.15 ($0.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.22.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

