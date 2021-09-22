Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives $12.01 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. 636,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,484. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $150.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 873,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,192,000 after buying an additional 471,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 430,720 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,786,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 194,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.