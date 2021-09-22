Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.17% of Northrim BanCorp worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

NRIM stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $244.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

In related news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.71 per share, with a total value of $25,811.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,865 shares of company stock worth $75,771. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

