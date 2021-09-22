Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director Sells C$108,000.00 in Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Gordon Keep sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 678,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$406,875.60.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Gordon Keep sold 40,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$22,800.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Gordon Keep sold 60,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$36,000.00.

TSE NDM traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.61. 202,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,763. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$322.40 million and a PE ratio of -5.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.65.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

