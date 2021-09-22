NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $262,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $51,894,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in American Tower by 94.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.6% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 42,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $291.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.65. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

