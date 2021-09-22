NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 11,291.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 166,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 58,445 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 419,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $58.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.4742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. This represents a yield of 10.2%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

