NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equifax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after buying an additional 358,703 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after buying an additional 52,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $259.38 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.85.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

