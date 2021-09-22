NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY stock opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.